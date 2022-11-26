Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday

By Tony Garcia

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22.

According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’

“The Rakkasan family is saddened by the news of Sgt. 1st Class Burelle’s sudden and untimely death,” said 3rd Brigade commander Colonel Mark Federovich. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Sergeant Burelle was from Massachusetts and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2009. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and fought in Kuwait in 2013, and later assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell in 2016.

Authorities at Fort Campbell are working with the Clarksville Police Department on the investigation.

