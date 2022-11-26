Fans hopeful Team USA can win next World Cup round after draw with England

By Stephanie Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — People throughout the country were cheering on Team USA, and though they did not win their match on Friday, the 0-0 draw has fans hopeful.

“I tried to go to the USA game last time and I came way too late, the bar was absolutely full. So, we got here early to sit at the bar. It’s awesome, it’s great energy,” Team USA Fan Alaina Landi said.

Landi was just one of the dozens of fans that filled Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row on Friday to watch the USA vs. England match.

“It was a great game. We played with them. We dominated most of the possession most of the game. Pulisic showed out and McKennie showed out. We had a good game today,” fan Kevin Rodriguez said.

“You know, I would’ve loved to come home with a win, but I’ll take the draw. I’ll take the draw,” said fan Michael Crowley.

The road to advancing in the World Cup is in the U.S.’s hands. A win against Iran and they advance, anything else and it is over.

“We showed that we can step up. We can raise the caliber of our play, which is promising for us going forward,” Landi said.

“I think we can [beat Iran]. They showed control, they showed poise, and they showed heart more than anything.”

Team USA goes head-to-head with Iran at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, you can watch the match on Telemundo Wisconsin.

