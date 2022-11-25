West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level.

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.

“I have been cooking turkeys for the past couple days actually. My kitchen staff has been helping me as well, so I didn’t do it all myself today,” Deback said, noting that she sent them all home to be with their loved ones. “We were just gonna have our own Thanksgiving here with my husband, my children, small group of family and friends and stuff and I just thought we could extend that out to anyone you know, give a welcome to anyone that doesn’t have anywhere to go today.”

Deback said her goal was to provide a warm dinner for anyone in need.

“Maybe their family is out of town, or they’re working, and they don’t have time to cook for themselves,” Deback said.

While the restaurant has only been open for a little over a year, Deback said this could potentially turn into the family’s newest tradition.

