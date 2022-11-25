‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says

By Jiani Navarro

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past.

“It’s not the same.”

Some shoppers were surprised by the lack of crowds they’re used to seeing on Black Friday. “It’s not the hustle and bustle it used to be and all that, and I’m kind of glad to see that,” said Robin Dorhan.

This Black Friday, shoppers were able to pop in and out of stores with ease.

“There was no line, I walked right in,” said William Neal.

Big-named stores like Best Buy and Academy Sports and Outdoors opened their doors at 5 a.m. Shoppers said they were pleased with the deals they saw.

“I am for what I’ve seen, I’m just hoping I can find it in the store,” said James Savage, “We saw a sale paper yesterday where they had fish cookers on sale, 30-something-odd dollars, so mother-in-law wants one, I was going to get one for myself.”

“A lot of their stuff in there is hundreds of dollars cheaper,” said April Ann Myers.

Many walked out of Best Buy with TVs and other popular electronics and appliances.

“We came for a 75-inch TV, ended up with an 85, and a large refrigerator to go in the closet,” said Myers, “my son is like mom, do you really need that big of a TV? And I said well ya and do you see the price on that tv? Yes, sir, I do need that TV.”

“I’m trying to save some money on a TV, and I did so I’m happy,” said Neal.

A consumer survey said 38% of shoppers say they will likely buy a TV Thanksgiving week.

