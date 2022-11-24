Domesticated pet turkey looking for new home at Animal Rescue League

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — An unusual – but seasonally appropriate – pet is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Kate, a 1-year-old domesticated turkey, was surrendered to the ARL because her family was moving.

The ARL said the white bird was bred to be consumed but was purchased by her former family to save her from the dinner table and she had lived indoors as a pet.

Kate is now seeking her new home. Click here for ARL adoption information.

The ARL said a domestic turkey is something they rarely see among their available animals.

