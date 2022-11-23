Croatian soccer fans gather in Milwaukee to support their World Cup squad

By Jason Lee

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The World Cup is in its early stages, with coverage being shown on CBS 58’s sister station Telemundo Wisconsin.

Croatia and Morocco opened the action for the day early on Wednesday, Nov. 23 which drew some special interest in our area.

The Croatian Eagles Soccer Clubhouse opened its doors at 3:30 a.m. to showcase the game while offering a classic Croatian dish of eggs and grilled sausage, that is made of a mix of beef, pork and lamb.

Around 40 fans attended to watch the opening round game before the sun came up, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Matt Saric, the Croatian Soccer Club’s treasure spoke to CBS 58 about his excitement, saying, “This is our national sport from our small European country. We’ve had a lot of success on the pitch.”

He also said, “It’s something we’re really proud of. It’s an opportunity for us to get together in our cultural and soccer home.”

In case you may be wondering how significant an event this is to Croatians in the Milwaukee area, Saric did not hold back his enthusiasm: “Think about the Super Bowl, NBA Playoffs, MLB Playoffs all rolled into one.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.