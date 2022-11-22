Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

By Brian Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC’s Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery.

Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after the fiery crash Monday afternoon near 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

Caroline Kill, 51, was the woman pinned underneath. Police officers were able to get her out, but she suffered burns over nearly a third of her body.

“My mom is an amazing teacher, an amazing mother. She is such a sweet person. I am devastated that this happened to her,” said daughter, Gaby Kill.

Gaby Kill said her mother suffered third-degree burns.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all of the officers and all the firefighters that were there for her on that day,” Gaby Kill said.

She said her mother has been intubated and sedated for days after suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.

“It’s going to be a really long, uphill road to recovery, definitely,” Gaby Kill said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No one else was hurt.

Caroline Kill is in isolation and at risk of infection. Her family said the hardest is waiting for updates.

“Every time my phone buzzes, I think to myself, like, ‘What is that?’ Is that going to be someone is going to be about her,” Gaby Kill said.

