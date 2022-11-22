Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police

By Emily Brown

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Military-grade explosives — discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from.

“We wanted to make the public aware, if they come across this type of item, to definitely call 911 and do not try to handle these explosives because they’re very dangerous,” Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

The explosives were found on Saturday, Nov. 19 by the resident, who was in the process of utilizing a door he had purchased at a salvage shop in Capac, located in St. Clair county.

Green said, “He was placing the door on another vehicle, installing a door on another vehicle. And as he’s installing that door on the vehicle he had purchased, that’s when he made the discovery.”

The resident immediately called 911 to report the C4 explosives he had found. The explosives were secured and transported to a secure location.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is assisting Flint Police in this investigation.

“We believe they were stolen from a military base, from the military. As you see, the lot numbers on there, we’re going to have the ATF track those lot numbers, and that way we have a better idea of determining where they actually came from,” Green stated.

In the meantime, Green wanted to let everyone know more of these explosives could be out there. If you’ve been to a salvage yard lately, you might want to check your doors.

“If there was some type of motor vehicle accident, and it made a collision with that motor vehicle, it’s believed these explosives would ignite and cause a lot of damage, loss of life, things of that nature,” Green said.

It is a 15-year felony for civilians to possess and transport military-grade explosives in Michigan.

