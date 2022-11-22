Family of 8 loses home after ‘faulty’ HVAC unit causes fire

By Danica Sauter and Michael Warrick

Click here for updates on this story

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Eight people were displaced on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in La Vergne.

La Vergne Fire Rescue was called to the home on Jean Drive around 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from in front of the home.

Four adults and four children were able to get out of the home safely.

Ronald Estrada said he work up to smoke pouring out of a vent in his ceiling Sunday morning.

He raced to wake up his family, including his four children, and get them out of the house.

“Everything is no good, we lost everything,” Estrada said. “It’s too hard because I lose everything, my clothes my tools, my bed, everything [sic].”

Faced with the reality of starting over, Estrada, who is an immigrant from Guatemala, has built back before.

His biggest blessing, he said, is that everyone made it out alive.

“The more important than what I have is my kids and my family, they are safe. I’m glad because we’re fine,” Estrada said.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a faulty HVAC unit. The Red Cross is helping the family relocate.

“Our crews did an excellent job of keeping the fire contained,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “Thankfully everyone was able to get out safely, but we want to reiterate how important it is to have working smoke alarms in the home to keep you and your family safe. You also need to check them regularly to make sure they’re in proper working order.”

Anyone needing assistance in La Vergne with smoke alarms is encouraged to visit fire.lavergnetn.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.