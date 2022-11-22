Barber shops hold friendly turkey donation competition to help families in need

By Emily Brown

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Local barber shops are stepping up this year again to help feed families for Thanksgiving as a friendly competition between Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Tuesday marks the 15th Annual Turkey Tuesday event happening at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy on East 17th Terrace and at KCK’s Clippin’ 2 Please Barbershop at 3211 State Avenue.

Joey Thomas of 180V Barber Salon will be competing with KCK’s Clippin’ 2 Please barbershop to see who can collect the most turkeys. This year’s goal is to get 1,000 turkeys in 15 hours Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. They will also be accepting canned goods (non-perishables), toiletries, and hygiene products.

The winning barber gets bragging rights for the year, but it’s to better the community and feed those who need the help this season. Both Thomas and Eric Williams of Clippin’ 2 Please said “it’s two states, one heart.”

Families who have applied to receive these can start coming Wednesday at 10 a.m. Families can apply for a meal at KnowJoeyFoundation.org.

Due to COVID-19, this event will be a no-contact food drive so families will stay inside their vehicles during the exchange. Organizers ask that you have your ID ready.

