Wisconsin 4th grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver

By Bryant McCray

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — On Nov. 8, 9-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking.

Collier, a 4th grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip.

“Trying to breathe but she couldn’t, because there was chip stuck in her,” said Collier.

Collier leaped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver, a move she saw while watching TV.

“I remember that I watched a video. I rushed over there fast,” said Collier.

Collier goes on to say she wrapped her arms around her friend, performing the lifesaving move.

“I rushed so fast I couldn’t even stop for nothing,” said Collier.

Samantha Bradshaw, the achievement gap reduction coach, was in the classroom at the time of the incident. She said Collier’s actions were wise beyond her years.

“I saw Essence get up from her seat on one side of the room and just dart across,” said Bradshaw.

And while the grown-ups know the true essence of Collier’s actions, the moment isn’t lost on the young 4th grader, knowing she saved a life.

“I was happy she still got her life back,” said Collier.

Collier said she would do the lifesaving move all over again, for anyone in need.

