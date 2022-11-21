Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning.

Among them — Mobile’s Top Cop — Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk.

Organizers say — pure and simple — it’s a call to action for men to step up and take a bold stand against violence.

“The motivational factor to solve these problems is men leading their families again. That’s our entire purpose and our entire point — we don’t want donations — we want men to remind themselves of their goals, their duty and their obligation to their families and their communities. And we know — historically that will curtail some of the gun violence we’re experiencing,” explained John Young, Men Unted Against Violence.

Young says their next meeting is January 18th at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown at 6 p.m. They encourage anyone to come and take part in the conversation.

