‘We need to stop.’ Family grieves young victim of gun violence in metro Atlanta

ELLENWOOD, Georgia (WANF) — On Saturday, a metro Atlanta family grieved together as part of a vigil in honor of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in that same parking lot less than 24 hours prior.

“This is senseless, you’re not hurting not one person, you’re hurting families. You’re even hurting your own families. Stop,” said Angela Cooley, the great-aunt of NiKeem Hargrove.

Roughly 40 people lit candles, released balloons, and shared stories about Hargrove.

His family said Hargrove had just graduated from Martin Luther King High School in DeKalb County in May.

“He was such a joy to be around. It really sucks. Smart. He was so smart,” said Nikirah Kennedy, Hargrove’s sister.

According to police, Hargrove was shot and killed as part of a dispute that originated inside the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

Police were called at roughly 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, Omarion Thomas, 18, was in custody in connection to the shooting.

“We need to stop. It’s time for us to be thankful, it’s thanksgiving. Come on,” said Cooley.

A spokesperson for the Henry County Police Department said they’re still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Hargrove’s family said they did not know why he was targeted or what led up to the gunfire.

