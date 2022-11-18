Search on for family member after 3 women found stabbed to death in Queens

By WABC Staff

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) — Three women were found dead in Queens and a 21-year-old family member is being sought for questioning.

The three women — ages 26, 47 and 68 — were found fatally stabbed at 146-39 182nd Street on Friday morning.

Police say all three women were stabbed in the neck. They were discovered by a home health aide at 9:30 a.m.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene and authorities are calling the incident a family tragedy.

Family members said the 68-year-old woman that was found dead was the mom to the 47-year-old woman and the stepmom to the 26-year-old bedridden woman.

“That little girl, couldn’t speak, couldn’t walk,” said Ian Taylor, who knew the family. “They were such a nice person. I can’t really believe this happened to them.”

Police said it was a domestic isolated incident and there is no harm to the public.

They are now trying to piece together what happened and find the person responsible. They are looking for a 21-year-old grandson who left the house at around 5 a.m.

An older man who lives in the basement was not injured.

Mayor Eric Adams went to the scene of the crime and was briefed on what happened.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victims’ exact cause of death.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

