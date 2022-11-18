9 players to watch out for at the World Cup 2022 beyond Messi and Ronaldo

By Emily Wilson

Click here for updates on this story

Toronto (CTV Network) — More than 800 players will represent their respective countries at the World Cup this year on soccer’s biggest stage. A select few, however, reign above the rest.

CTVNews.ca takes a look at a few players to keep an eye on in Qatar, who don’t normally catch the headlines as much as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

THE NEW GIANTS

Thibaut Courtois (Goalkeeper, Belgium)

Heading into the competition, it’s now or never for second-ranked Belgium to finally win something on the international stage. At the heart of their squad is midfielder Kevin De Bruyne but isolate his influence, and Belgium are restricted. That being said, the one to watch is goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Standing at a staggering 6 feet 7 inches, the Real Madrid man is at his peak after guiding the Spanish club to the La Liga and Champions League titles last season. Nine saves in the final against Liverpool to win 1-0 saw his tally hit 55 saves across 13 games. As a result, he is the Yashin Trophy winner and was voted seventh-best in the world for the Ballon d’Or. Beating Courtois will be a challenging task for anyone.

Neymar (Forward, Brazil)

Next up is the current maestro of Brazilian soccer, Neymar. At just 30 years of age, the Paris Saint-Germain star has carried the pressure of an entire nation on his shoulder for roughly the last decade. His skill with the ball is an art only few can match up to as gifted technical ability meets inspirational flare.

So far this season, Neymar has 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 games. The playmaker has an eye for key passes, is an electric dribbler and causes headaches for defenders when he creates something out of nothing. With a top-ranked squad beside him, now may be his time to bring the prophecy to life as Brazil’s beloved son tries to lead them to their first major title since 2002.

Kylian Mbappe (Forward, France)

Of course, the biggest name right now in soccer is none other than Kylian Mbappe. Much like his club teammate Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain forward carries the hopes and dreams of France on his shoulders. The difference is that he has already delivered. When he was 18, Mbappe scored four goals in seven games during France’s 2018 World Cup win and has since improved.

His ceiling is high, to say the least. Explosive pace sets him apart from the rest, but when many would fumble the ball at top speed, Mbappe is still able to remain calm and composed and, therefore, lethal in front of goal. The 23-year-old has 245 goals and 130 assists in 356 senior appearances for club and country. That translates to more goal contributions that games. He’s only going to get better. Just how high can Mbappe go this time around?

THE RISING STARS

Up next, CTVNews.ca is highlighting three of soccer’s brightest talents at the moment – none older than 20.

Jude Bellingham (Midfielder, England)

Despite England’s 56-year trophy drought, they produce some of the best talents and have another gem in 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. The midfielder is the only squad member not playing in the Premier League. Instead, he pulls the strings for Borussia Dortmund in Germany and the Champions League, captaining the club at times too.

With nine goals and three assists to his name in 22 games this season, Bellingham plays as though he has been around for years and is tipped to start games. Watch out for his tenacity, grit and overflowing confidence because this teenager is truly just getting started and will be keen to strut his stuff with the world watching.

Jamal Musiala (Midfielder, Germany)

Staying in Germany, we have another talent for you to keep an eye on, but he plays for the other Bundesliga giant. Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has slowly become one of the biggest names in Europe despite only being 19 years old. His rise has been somewhat under the radar, too. After 22 games, Musiala has scored or assisted 22 goals in all competition. No Bundesliga player has more goals.

His creative output in the middle of the park seems to never slow down for 90 minutes, and he has an eye for a key pass or a goal. He might not start games for Germany but expect him to be the game-changer for the squad when they need a spark of energy or creativity.

Pedri (Midfielder, Spain)

Next up, we jump to Spain as 19-year-old midfielder Pedri is a visionary with the ball. Likened to soccer legend Andrés Iniesta, the Barcelona boy conducts the tempo of the game for the LaLiga giants and is set to do so at the World Cup, too, with a starting spot calling his name.

Not everything he does gets on the scoresheet, but the teenager’s ability to visualize a run, set up his teammates or dribble beyond multiple players with exception control skills keeps him a talent to watch. Learning from Lionel Messi can have its perks, of course, and he didn’t win the 2021 Golden Boy award for nothing.

THE NAMES YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW BUT SHOULD

If you’re not in tune with soccer year-round, CTVNews.ca also glanced at the rosters to let you know some names to watch who don’t make headlines as often.

Diogo Costa (Goalkeeper, Portugal)

Goalkeepers often carry the brunt of a loss, but they can sometimes be the hero. That could be the case for Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The 23-year-old Porto ace has helped his club reach the Champions League knockouts and sit second in the league with nine clean sheets in 19 appearances. His national team record, meanwhile, sits at four clean sheets from seven.

To add to that, Costa is an excellent penalty stopper. He saved three successive penalties in the Champions League, and when stepping up against him, players have a 57 per cent chance of finding the net when the average is 76 per cent. If Portugal’s lacklustre attack fails and they head to a shootout, they may have a slight advantage with him between the posts.

Cody Gakpo (Midfielder, Netherlands)

We’re looking at the Eredivisie now as PSV Eindhoven ace Cody Gakpo hones an abundance of quality which allows him to influence play as a midfielder and a winger. At only 23 years old, the Netherlands international is one of Europe’s most versatile talents with an opportunity to prove himself. Impressive crossing, set pieces, dribbling and an eye for goal are on his resume.

He has a staggering 13 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season from 24 games. That’s more goal contributions than matches played. While the Dutch league doesn’t get as much attention week in and week out, what Gakpo can do with the ball will light up Qatar if he continues his staggering output against the most prominent talents.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Striker, Serbia)

The debate for who could win the golden boot has already begun, and names like Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Harry Kane (England) and Mbappe (France) lead the way. But turn your attention to Serbia. The Europeans have two of the most prolific strikers at the moment on their roster, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is the one to watch.

During his time with Premier League side Fulham, the lethal goal scorer doesn’t get as much attention as he should, yet statistics speak for themselves. He has 105 goals in 189 games, nine in 12 this season and scored 50 goals in 76 games with Serbia, including a last-minute winner against Portugal in Lisbon to book their ticket to Qatar. A threat on the ground and in the air, if Mitrovic can recover from his ankle injury in time, defenders will need to keep an eye on this relentless striker.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tom Yun