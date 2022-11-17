Woman charged for firing gun in Lee County High School parking lot

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SANFORD, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Sanford woman was charged after police say she pointed a gun at another woman in a school parking lot and fired the weapon. On Tuesday night, Sanford Police learned that a woman pointed a gun at a woman, then discharged the firearm while in the Lee County High School parking lot around 7:40 p.m.

When police learned of the incident, both women had left the school. Both women were parents of students. There were no students or children present during the altercation.

Marie Shavone Debrow was charged after an investigation. Debrow, 37, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, felony possession of a firearm on school property, felony discharging a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Debrow is currently in Lee County Jail under a $16,000 secured bond. Police said Debrow and the victim knew each other.

On Wednesday, a stolen firearm was found in a student’s bookbag at Central Carolina Academy, also in Sanford.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.