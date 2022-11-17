Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MANY, Louisiana (KTBS) — An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup.

Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.

Cooley was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Bond has not been set at this time by the 11th Judicial District Court.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell and Chief Deputy Brad Walker commended jailers for their continued efforts to keep illegal narcotics and other contraband out of the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Added security measures including more cameras, a perimeter fence and thoroughly searching inmates have been a major focus of Mitchell’s administration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.