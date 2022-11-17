Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

By Web staff

SARALAND, Alabama (WALA) — A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.

Morgan was picked up on November 09, 2022 in Escambia County after being spotted at a local business in the area. He is currently being held in Mobile County Jail and a bond hearing is scheduled for November 16, 2022.

UPDATE: Bond was denied Wednesday for Justice Clyde Morgan, a Semmes man accused of threatening to kill a Saraland judge.

