Investigation into Paulding County dog fighting operation continues

By Jasmina Alston

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation into a Paulding County dog fighting operation continues. Officials said 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were rescued in the bust.

55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell was arrested and is facing charges, including cruelty to animals and dog fighting.

“I don’t understand how somebody can do that, but I’ve seen it enough times to know it’s done,” said Jason Flatt from Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, a nonprofit that helps to remove dogs from bad situations.

Flatt said dog fighting is more common than one might think.

“It’s a sport to them and like with any sport there’s a lot of money to be made.”

Flatt continued to say there are signs to look for if you suspect someone is fighting dogs and said you must speak up.

“Anytime you see pit bulls chained up outside, nothing good comes from a dog chained up outside,” he said. “There’s something wrong there, most counties these days have tethering laws.”

