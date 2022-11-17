Former students shocked by arrest of Polk County teacher accused of indecent liberties

By Hannah Mackenzie

COLUMBUS, North Carolina (WLOS) — Investigations are underway in Polk County, where a high school teacher has been arrested.

John Brian Taylor is charged with indecent liberties with a student. The high school’s faculty directory lists Taylor as a business teacher.

Steffan Walker, who graduated from Polk County High School, said he was shocked to hear the news.

“He’s the coolest dude I’ve ever met,” Walker said. “One of the best teachers I think I’ve ever had here.”

Walker and another of Taylor’s former students, David Morton, said they didn’t believe the allegations until someone sent them a screenshot of an online conversation that allegedly involved Taylor.

“We’ve got it right here if you want to see it,” Walker said. “Gotta warn you, it is kinda pretty odd.”

Because of the graphic nature, News 13 is choosing not to air the messages, which came from a Facebook account with Taylor’s name, photo and occupation listed. The message strand was time-stamped June 23, 2021.

“It’s everywhere,” Morton said. “Everyone is posting it.”

Taylor is on administrative leave while the investigation plays out, Polk County Superintendent Aaron Greene said.

Greene wouldn’t go into further detail.

Polk County District Attorney Andrew Murray and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office also declined to comment on the investigation.

As for Walker and Morton, the admiration for their former teacher had turned to disgust, they said.

“This guy is a creep,” Morton said.

According to the Clerk of Courts, Taylor has a court date of Dec. 7.

