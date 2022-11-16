Skip to Content
Polk County teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, sheriff’s office says

By Denise Pridgen

    COLUMBUS, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Polk County High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent liberties with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Brian Taylor was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond. The school’s website lists Taylor as a business teacher.

Taylor has a Nov. 16 court day, according to his inmate sheet.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

