‘Movember’ awareness: grow a moustache to support men’s health initiatives

DANVERS, Massachusetts (WBZ) — For many men, November is “Movember,” a month to raise awareness of prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health with a moustache.

It’s a simple gesture. Grow a mustache or put on a fake one.

Nine years ago, Mike Irgens was living his best life. He had a two-year old son and a newborn. He went in for a routine checkup and was told he had testicular cancer.

“It was a very scary time for both Holly and I. Being 31 years old and being diagnosed with cancer, it’s nothing that was ever on my radar,” Mike told WBZ-TV.

“I mean it was definitely really hard, especially with a two-year old and a newborn and even after the surgery, Mike couldn’t even hold her,” said his wife Holly.

With the help of friends and family and the doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, Mike made it through. Then, he decided he needed to get the word out.

“So I posted on Facebook that I am raising money for Movember, I’m a testicular cancer survivor and within an hour I raised $1,000,” he said.

“A lot of guys don’t see the doctor and even when Mike was going, I was saying that you should tell people,” Holly told WBZ.

Mike is now the Boston Movember ambassador. He raises money and awareness for the Movember Foundation and he’s also co-hosting a fashion show November 17th, with the proceeds going to Movember awareness.

“There are 1,200 programs globally that Movember lends its support to for men’s health awareness. Support for people going through this and research,” he said.

