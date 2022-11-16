Infusions at new health clinic in Idaho Falls help reduce symptoms for variety of conditions

By Rett Nelson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A treatment previously only available at hospitals is now available at a clinic in Idaho Falls.

Pure Infusion Suites at 2375 East Sunnyside Road #F provides biological IV infusions for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic autoimmune conditions.

Director of Operations Wayne Kinsey tells EastIdahoNews.com these infusions are “immune modifiers” that help regulate “an overactive immune response” in the body by providing some relief from symptoms.

“It reduces symptoms and gives them significant improvements,” Kinsey says.

Since the clinic opened in July, Kinsey says the most common condition patients have come in for is Crohn’s Disease.

The infusion is not a cure for anything, and the type of relief for the patient depends upon the specific condition they have. Chronic arthritis patients have seen a dramatic decrease in soreness and flare-ups with these infusions, Kinsey says.

Ila Taylor, an 89-year-old Idaho Falls patient, was diagnosed with osteoporosis about six years ago. She started taking infusions twice a year at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical at that time. She started doing it at the clinic earlier this year.

Taylor’s condition makes her feel weak, and she says these infusions give her a feeling of security.

“I often feel scared of bumping or doing something strenuous that might cause a problem,” Taylor says. “I’ve fallen a couple of times (after doing an infusion, but haven’t broken any bones).”

Taylor says she doesn’t feel any physical difference after an infusion, but it makes her feel more inclined to be independent around the house.

Getting the treatments at the clinic is a much more pleasant experience than the hospital, she says.

Kinsey says that was the primary goal of providing this service outside of a hospital. Each infusion typically takes several hours, and each room is designed to be comfortable for the patient. There are couches and recliners in each of the rooms, along with a big-screen TV.

Snacks and drinks are also available to clients.

Additionally, Kinsey says the infusions often cost less at the clinic than they do at the hospital.

“We can do the infusion so much cheaper than they’ve typically been done in the past at hospitals,” he says.

Nearly 24 million Americans suffer from an autoimmune disease, according to a company news release, and the development of new treatments is a priority for scientists. Kinsey anticipates infusions for other conditions becoming available in the future. He and his team want to ensure clients have access to the best and latest care.

Pure Infusion Suites is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The clinic’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

