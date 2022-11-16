‘Best thing in the world:’ 9-year-old Wendell boy reunited with loved ones

By Web staff

WENDELL, North Carolina (WRAL) — The father of a 9-year-old boy missing for more than 24 hours described the reunion with his son as “the best thing in the world” and on par with the moment the child was born. Bentley Stancil left for the school bus to Carver Elementary on Tuesday morning but instead as seen dropping his backpack and running into the woods near his home.

The FBI joined local law enforcement and volunteers in the search for the boy, which sparked an Amber Alert.

As Sky 5 flew over the search just before noon on Wednesday, video showed a group of adults surrounding a child in a white hoodie. Father Brandon Stancil walked into the frame, and the child rushed into his arms for a hug.

Bentley appeared to be unharmed but was visibly emotional.

Brandon Stancil said his son apparently found a camper and fell asleep through the night. He thanked the dozens who helped in the search, including law enforcement officers and neighbors.

He said he did not know yet why Bentley ran away.

“Bentley, if he sets his mind to something, he is going to do it,” his dad said. “He can be resourceful, but at 9 years old at nighttime, I wouldn’t want to be hanging out in a cold field.”

