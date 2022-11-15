Maine man’s 1989 Chevy truck closing in on 1 million miles

By Steve Minich

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) — A Westbrook man’s 1989 Chevy pickup truck is closing in on one million miles.

As far-fetched as one million miles might seem, Larry Ferrante’s Chevy is already more than eight-tenths of the way there – or so he figures.

“I lost the speedometer about 10 to 15 years ago at 605,000, and it’s my daily driver so if I had to estimate my mileage I’m up to 800 – 805,” Ferrante said.

All those miles are thanks to what is under the hood of the pickup.

“We have four oil systems,” Ferrante said, “Two inline amsoil systems.”

The engine, transmission and drive train are all still the originals. However, many mechanical modifications Ferrante devised keep it still going.

Included in the nearly 20 years of modifications are an array of pumps, heaters and electrical gadgets.

Ferrante is the first to admit his truck isn’t the sharpest looking on the road – even lacking a working speedometer, but for him, it’s all in the spirit of automotive ingenuity and passion to keep the truck rolling.

“I sort of fell in love with it and the objective is to keep it going as long as I can,” Ferrante said.

He hopes it runs for another 200,000 miles or so.

The mileage isn’t bad for a truck he said he paid just under $500 in 1993.

“I just like to prove that vehicles with the correct amount of care and being proactive you can make your vehicle last a million miles,” Ferrante said.

