Gallatin high school student killed by stray bullet during domestic dispute

By Michael Warrick

Click here for updates on this story

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Gallatin teenager was killed over the weekend when he was shot during an unrelated domestic dispute, Sumner County deputies said Monday.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Devonn Fields, 31, faces a murder charge in the death of the 16-year-old who was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.

Deputy Chief Eric Craddock said in a press conference that the teen was an innocent bystander during a fight between Fields and his wife Saturday morning at their home on Littleton Ranch Road in Castalian Springs.

Investigators allege Jessica Fields shot Devonn Fields in self-defense after he assaulted her. She then tried to flee with her two children and the 16-year-old victim, who was visiting the home, when Devonn Fields allegedly opened fire on them, killing the teenager. According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager had no relation to either party.

Devonn Fields is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

“This is a case where a child was at the wrong place at the wrong time and was injured by a bullet that wasn’t meant of him,” Craddock said. “We will not rest until justice is served.”

Investigators said Fields was taken into custody without incident near the scene. They are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff’s office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the (victim’s) family,” Craddock said. “I’m a father. The majority of our deputies here are parents. The tragedy of the situation is not lost on us.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.