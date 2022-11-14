Santa helps pass out coats during cold weekend

By Hannah Jewell and Rebecca Sweeney

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Women of Colors hosted a coat drive in Saginaw on Saturday, Nov. 12 with Santa Claus as one of the volunteers.

“I feel good,” said Pamela Hilton, a resident receiving coats and other gifts. “Just getting my children some coats and I feel good.”

More than 500 coats were passed out this year.

“There’s donations of coats that are inside,” said Kymalee Gresh, a Women of Colors volunteer. “We actually run them out to cars, so little ones can stay in the car while they wait. Then they get to meet Santa, and he gets to give them some warmth for the holidays.”

Women of Colors says the need for coats has grown.

“I got here at 8 a.m. They were already here before 8 o’clock because there is a need in our community. We saw the need, and we are trying to fulfill that need,” said Vicki Hill, Women of Colors co-chair. “They don’t just get coats. They get coats, gloves, hats, scarves. They also get books, and we also give them other clothing items such as socks, sweaters and T-shirts.”

Santa Claus was also seen giving out toiletries to help lighten the burden many families are facing financially ahead of the holidays.

“We have been doing this about nine years now. The need is because the community needs help, and we are here to help,” Hills said.

Women of Colors credits donations throughout the year from the public, for helping spread warmth this winter season.

“I feel great about today, and what’s going on because for less fortunate people, who can’t get coats and everything like that. I’m glad they are doing everything because prices have gone up on a lot of things,” Hilton said.

Passing out coats and other supplies is the biggest event of the year for Women of Colors.

