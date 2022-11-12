Spooky Creel House from ‘Stranger Things’ up for sale in Georgia

By Natasha O’Neill

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Fans of the hit TV series “Stranger Things” can now purchase the Creel House that was featured in Stranger Things 4.

The 1882 home, built by Col. Hamilton Yancey, features well-maintain Victorian accents on a large one-acre lot. The home costs US$1.5 million and is roughly 7,000 sqft. with seven beds and baths.

The house, advertised on the real estate website Zillow is located in Rome, Ga., north of Atlanta, Georgia. In Stranger things, it was featured as part of the set of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The home includes the formal dining room where “telekinesis is no longer practiced,” the Zillow advertisement reads. The attached is a parlour “perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons” along with a living room “made to host Hellfire Club,” the description on Zillow states.

“The ‘attic’ is more accurately described as an unfinished third floor. With its own staircase, it is easily expandable should additional suites be desired for the home’s next chapter,” the Zillow website reads. “Not to worry, the previous resident of the third floor has since been relocated by a single exterminator — we think.”

Handcrafted bookcases, moulding and furniture create a warm inviting atmosphere – if you’ve never seen ‘Stranger Things.’

A smaller Gothic-style house is located behind the main residence and offers a sitting room, two to three bedrooms and a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.

In the past, the home was a bed and breakfast equipped with a fire escape and sprinkler system. The description states the extra bedrooms out back could be used as an Airbnb.

“Mature landscaping lines much of the private property with opportunities to further personalize surroundings with anything from a saltwater pool to a bocce ball court,” the ad reads. “But don’t be surprised if you find some residual demogorgons skulking about the property.”

Zillow says the “one-of-a-kind” property will not last long with showings available until the end of November.

Fans of “Stranger Things” likely won’t be surprised if the home is sold quickly, especially since its latest season topped Netflix’s most popular English-language TV series ever, garnering 1.15 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days.

Season five of “Stranger Things” is set to be the last, with a live-action stage play spinoff series coming soon.

