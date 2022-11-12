MPD seeking suspect in sexual assault

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a suspect they say raped a woman in the area of Cottage Hill Road near Bel Air Boulevard. In addition, they urge residents in the area to exercise caution.

Officers responded to Springhill Medical Center around noon Thursday regarding a victim who was sexually assaulted in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road.

MPD detectives are looking for a tall white male subject about 20 to 30 years old, with a slender build, short gray hair, no facial hair, wearing gray sweatpants and a gray shirt.

Police urge residents in the area to keep their doors and windows locked, and to pay attention to their surroundings.

