Woman crashes car into Walgreens building

By WMTW Staff

CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) — A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday.

Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away.

According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse, smashing her vehicle through the side of the wall and into the store on Maple Street.

Neither Letellier nor anyone inside the store was injured. Authorities say the building remains closed at this time.

