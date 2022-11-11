PD: Retail theft suspects crash into squad car, lead officers on pursuit

By Logan Reigstad

Click here for updates on this story

MONONA, Wisconsin (WISC) — Police are searching for two suspects who they said crashed into a Monona police officer’s squad car before leading officers on a pursuit through multiple cities Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the Monona Police Department said its officers were called to the Kohl’s department store in the 2500 block of West Broadway shortly before 3:40 p.m. for a report of a retail theft. The suspects left the store with what police said was a “felony amount of merchandise” before getting into a black Acura MDX SUV with Wisconsin license plate ACV-8785.

When officers got to the scene, the male driver reportedly intentionally rammed into one of their squad cars, damaging the squad car’s external push bar.

The officer inside was not hurt.

According to the release, the suspects then led officers on a pursuit south of Monona and into Fitchburg, where officers called off the pursuit.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle has since been spotted on the south and west sides of Madison but that officers have not been able to stop the suspects.

Police believe the two have been involved in multiple retail thefts in the area and are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-222-0463. Tips can also be reported to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.