Home invasion suspect shot accomplice before he was killed by homeowner’s son, sheriff says

By Charly Edsitty

KATY, Texas (KTRK) — A home invasion suspect was shot and killed inside a Katy home overnight, and deputies believe he accidently shot his own accomplice before his death.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive.

There were three people inside the home at the time — a mother and her two adult sons.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two men dressed in body armor kicked the front door down.

The victims told investigators that the suspects were pounding on the door, identifying themselves as Houston police officers.

ABC13’s Charly Edsitty spoke to the adult sons, who said they were trying to fall asleep when they heard someone yelling that they were with HPD.

That’s when the sons got up to see what was happening.

Gonzalez said for unknown reasons, when the suspects got inside, they began shooting immediately.

When the adult sons confronted them, one of the suspects began firing toward them. That’s when Gonzalez said the suspect may have inadvertently shot his own accomplice.

The wounded man dropped his pistol as he tried to flee, Gonzalez said.

One of the sons said he grabbed the pistol off the floor and started firing, fatally shooting the suspect that initially began shooting at them.

The suspect who was inadvertently shot ran out of the house and took off with a getaway driver in a dark-colored car, Gonzalez said.

Deputies were carefully surveying the home for evidence.

“There are some firearms. There’s ballistic evidence inside the house,” Sidney Miller with HCSO said.

Investigators said they do not think the home invasion was random and believe the home was targeted. They’re working to determine what the motive was.

The search for the two suspects who fled the scene is ongoing.

