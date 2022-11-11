2 dead due to electricity from downed power lines

By Dave McDaniel

Click here for updates on this story

CONWAY, Florida (WESH) — Two people are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County.

Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a man exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A woman traveling with the man was also electrocuted and was transported to the hospital, where she died.

A toddler was in the vehicle and was not harmed, officials say.

“This really is a reminder to use extreme caution when out after a storm. Never touch a downed power line. Always assume that it is a live wire,” Demings said.

Electrocution is one of the leading causes of death after a storm. Power lines need to be avoided at all costs.

At the afternoon briefing, both OUC and Duke Energy spoke about downed lines and pooling water.

“Never forget the powerful nature of electric lines and equipment, as the mayor said, the equipment is very dangerous. Downed power lines (shouldn’t) be handled by untrained hands,” Luz Aviles said.

“Make sure that you steer clear. Call 911 or your local energy provider so we can make sure to keep everybody safe,” Sally Thelen said.

“Electric and water don’t mix. It’s imperative to stay away from pooled water. Water that may be impacted by downed lines or other electrical equipment,” Aviles said.

Downed power lines and water pooling have been seen across Central Florida due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.