What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?

By Karen Zatkulak

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CAROLINA (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton’s paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area.

It’s causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13’s Help Desk for answers.

We found out what’s causing the issue, if there are health risks and whether it could keep happening.

“Am I breathing this in and is it a problem?” The quaint town of Canton is surrounded by mountains, but the stacks of the well-known paper mill create another backdrop.

It’s not just the white smoke, but a white dust spraying from the plant that’s been a prime point of frustration for those living nearby.

“This is probably the worst it’s ever been,” said resident Bruce Moore.

Moore lives near Evergreen Packaging, or Blue Ridge Paper, and says it’s not the first time a white film has fallen on his property.

“It’s got a white looking film on it; it’s lime, and you know lime has a white looking color and you can see it very well on your vehicle,” said Moore.

Reports from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality show similar complaints in 2019 and 2021.

But, Moore says this fall, the substance seemed thicker — and seems to happen more frequently.

He says he’s gotten no clear answers as to why it keeps happening.

He says he’s grateful for the mill and what it’s given to the community over the years, but he is curious about the white dust.

Moore tells News 13 that the mill paid for his car to be cleaned several times, but says his plants still show the substance weeks later.

“They pay for the car washes; if they have to repeat it, they pay for that,” said Moore.

Matt Batson lives nearby, also close to the mill.

He says when the substance covers his car, it’s difficult and annoying to clean, but his bigger concern is whether it’s covering his lungs.

“To be honest, the car was less of a concern to me as much as, am I breathing this in? and is there a problem it could cause health-wise?” said Batson.

He says he just wants clear answers from the mill about what the dust is and why it keeps happening.

“And there’s a lot of it, for it to cover our car a half mile away… So my concern is pretty substantial, I’d say, as to what I’m breathing in,” said Batson.

A spokesperson for the mill, Beth Kelly, wouldn’t do an interview or answer any questions that we emailed, but did send a brief statement apologizing for the dust emissions.

“The mill sincerely apologizes to everyone who was recently impacted by dust emissions. We are committed to implementing a long-term engineering solution. We have been closely monitoring system emissions and have noted no visible emissions as of September 19. The mill has contacted everyone who filed a complaint to let them know we are doing everything we can to make it right for anyone who had dust on their vehicles.”

However, a viewer sent us a photo that she says was taken on Oct. 10, showing a white haze coating a car windshield.

A total of six people have confirmed to News 13 that the dust has continued to be an issue well after September.

News 13 requested documents from the Division of Air Quality, which help explain the issue at the plant.

According to the report, Canton residents started complaining back in August, sending photographs of a white film on cars, windshields — even patio umbrellas.

The report says the “possible cause of the dust was the no. 5 lime filter.”

A few weeks later, an official notice of violation was issued to Evergreen Packaging for “failure to operate and maintain the no. 5 lime dust collector.”

But the problems seem to continue.

More reports from the DAQ discuss “numerous dust deposits” in September after “several cartridges in the no. 5 lime dust system bag filter failed prematurely.”

That resulted in another notice of violation in October after the “facility failed to properly operate and/or maintain pollution control equipment”

In the latest response to DAQ on Oct. 24, the mill says, “global supply chain issues and the lack of supplier resources continue to affect the facility’s ability to obtain supplies…”

As for health concerns, News 13 confirmed that “DAQ has detected both lime and limestone in the dust from this facility…”

A spokesperson tells us neither is a “hazardous air pollutant,” but “very high levels of particulate matter are known to cause heart and lung conditions.”

A spokesperson for the Division of Air Quality said they work to make sure pollutants do not rise to levels that would exceed health-based standards.

The mill says if you have an issue with the dust, you can reach out to the plant and they will pay for a car wash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.