Storm dumps fresh snow on SoCal mountains

By Leticia Juarez

RUNNING SPRINGS, California (KABC) — A storm that doused drought-parched Southern California in rain this week also coated local mountains in a fresh layer of snow.

The white powder fell across the San Bernardino County mountains, from Running Springs to Lake Arrowhead.

While the snow didn’t prompt a snow day for local schoolchildren, it did create icy road conditions, prompting many to get out and purchase tire chains on Wednesday.

Wrightwood also saw snow, which was a welcome sight for the Mountain High Resort. The resort had hoped to open for the season on Friday, but said the three to four inches of snow that the area received was not enough.

The weather prompted a winter storm warning that expired at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

For those that may want to hit the road to see the snow for themselves, officials are urging travelers to be prepared and keep extra food and water in your car in case of an emergency.

