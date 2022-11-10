‘Squeegee Collaborative’ addresses plan for long-standing issue of squeegee workers

By Web staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders on Thursday announced its plan for squeegee workers, a polarizing group of people who wash windows at some of Baltimore’s busiest intersections.

Back in July, Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders organized the “Squeegee Collaborative” to research and discuss solutions for them.

“Squeegee workers have been around for as long as I have been around and it has been something that has been kicked down the road from administration to administration,” Scott said. “In July, you heard me state that the buck would stop here.”

“Squeegee Collaborative” released its plans Thursday which includes enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self-regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.

“It’s a working plan to address squeegee worker and the circumstances that cause far too many people to view this as their only opting for a better life,” Mayor Scott said.

Mayor Scott said the plan will be effective because of collaboration among public and private sectors.

“This plan will not immediately stop squeegee work but it will do more than it ever has before. It will be more effective because of the collaboration between public and private sectors and squeegee workers who have helped us see things from their perspective,” Mayor Scott said. “Every voice was heard in this.”

Faith Leach, Deputy Mayor for Equity, Health, and Human Services of the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office, said there were 18 recommendations.

Among them included: Establishing a network of providers with experience dealing with the squeegee workers; find and hire mentors to help with case management and finding resources; Incentivize squeegee workers to participate in workforce, education, training and entrepreneurship by offering additional financial support for up to one year; Partnering police cadets in training and community-based organizations to engage and educate squeegee workers on available resources and support.

Panhandling will not be allowed in high-traffic areas and outreach workers will be sent to schools and speak to children about squeegeeing.

Leach also said there will be action for drivers who engage with panhandlers and solicitors in disallowed zones.

Plus, law enforcement WILL take action against criminal activity, including theft, vandalism and malicious destruction of property.

“We are taking an intentional first step. For the first time in 40 years, we are doing real enforcement beyond criminal activity,” Leach said.

Leach added that for the first offense, there will be a warning, then a second warning. The third time, panhandlers will get citations.

Last week, three squeegee workers were arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a driver and transferring more than $2,000 from a CashApp.

According to a statement of charges, the three squeegee workers were washing a driver’s windshield on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Washington Boulevard, then took his phone and sent themselves money through CashApp.

Squeegee workers have been struck by vehicles, involved in altercations and injured on street corners.

“Stopping the traffic and everybody trying to go around them can cause some safety problems,” a driver told WJZ.

In July, driver Tim Reynolds was shot and killed in a confrontation with a squeegee worker.

He had allegedly swung a baseball bat in their direction.

His family attorney claims his car was damaged prior to the altercation.

