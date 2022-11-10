Oxford student dies in stolen motorcycle collision

By Zoe Strothers and Jay Kenney

DERBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 16-year-old high school student from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby.

Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night.

Authorities only identified the rider who was killed as a 16-year-old Oxford resident.

Video surveillance and other evidence revealed that the juvenile rode in a reckless manner and was ejected after he lost control, according to police.

Later investigation revealed that the motorcycle was stolen and the teen did not possess a license to operate a motorcycle.

Roads were closed between Griffin Hospital and Spring Street for several hours while officers investigated.

