Dispute between customers outside DeKalb County Waffle House turns deadly

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

DECATUR, Georgia (WANF) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House in DeKalb County.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:25 p.m. at the Flat Shoals Parkway location in Decatur. Police say it all started with a dispute between several customers that led to shots being fired.

An Atlanta News First photographer at the scene reported seeing an employee’s car riddled with bullets outside the restaurant.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.