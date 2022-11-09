City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Crews were working to recover the body of a worker who died in the basket of a cherry picker at a polling location in north Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that the man was an employee for the City of Houston.

SkyEye flew over the scene at the Melrose Park Community Center at the intersection of Canino and W. Hardy roads just before noon on Tuesday.

The Melrose Park Community Center is a Harris County polling location for Election Day.

Houston fire officials said the man died at about 11:30 a.m. while working for the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

It appeared that the cherry picker was extended near a flood light pole at the community center. Authorities said the cause of death is suspected to be electrocution.

The medical examiner was en route to the scene as crews worked to remove the man’s body from the equipment.

Voters arriving at the community center were redirected to two other locations during recovery efforts.

County officials informed voters that the community center is now closed “due to issues outside of their control.” Officials said people can cast their ballot at the Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center at 11901 West Hardy Road.

“This morning, a city of Houston employee was killed as a result of a tragic work-related incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Road, in northeast Houston. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene before noon,” Turner said in a statement. “My prayers are with the employee’s family and co-workers, and I ask all Houstonians to keep them in your prayers.”

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

