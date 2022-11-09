Basehor couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

By Morgan Mobley

BASEHOR, Kansas (KCTV) — A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home.

Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life.

Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew a stranger. Last Thursday, her mom was giving her a bath and stepped away from the tub for just a moment.

When she returned, she found Penelope face down in the water and unresponsive.

Despite doctors’ best efforts to save her over the next three days, she was taken off life support three days later.

Her parents are already on a mission to spread this message: drowning doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anyone.

“Doing my housework was not more important than sitting there and playing in the bath. Or just watching them. All it takes is once,” said Amanda Batesel, Penelope’s mom.

