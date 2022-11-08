Man accused of driving toward crowd of trick-or-treaters receives $500,000 bond

By Web staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — The man accused of driving toward a crowd of trick-or-treaters at a Halloween event in Omaha received a $500,000 bond in Douglas County court on Tuesday.

Dontavius Levering, 31, is charged with attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.

Levering’s next appearance will be Dec. 12.

Police said Levering, went around the barricades at the Halloween event in the Minne Lusa neighbord on Oct. 31.

According to Omaha police, Officer Bryson Blandford ran out into the street and gestured with his hand for Levering to stop the vehicle. Levering continued to drive toward Blandford and the crowd behind them.

Police said Blandford fired multiple times at Levering, striking him.

Authorities said Levering was the only person in the vehicle. Paramedics took him to the hospital in serious condition. Levering is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police said witness statements, as well as video footage, confirm Levering was driving recklessly. Surveillance video shows a gold sedan barreling through barricades, turning onto Minne Lusa, coming to a stop, then accelerating into the crowded street.

