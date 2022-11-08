‘If your heart is already tuned to foster care, you should pursue it:’ Colorado families celebrate National Adoption Month

By MEKIALAYA WHITE

DENVER (KCNC) — Five families and their loved ones from all across Colorado got together at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science over the weekend; they celebrated their stories of triumph and resilience in each of their journeys as part of National Adoption Month.

The event, hosted by the Colorado Department of Human Services, was emceed by CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White.

Littleton parents Rebecca and Joe Humenansky vulnerably shared their story with White, knowing first-hand how rewarding opening your home and heart to foster children can be.

“We started foster care five years ago, and we’ve had 48 foster kids come through our house. We have four biological children, four adopted and two that will be adopted in January,” said Rebecca Humenansky.

The Humenanskys couldn’t imagine their diverse family looking any other way.

“So, answer your questions you may have,” Rebecca Humenansky said with a laugh. “No, we don’t live in a mansion. Yes, we drive an airport shuttle bus. No, we’re not Catholic or Mormon, we just want to bring in people who need a place to stay for a while.”

That’s exactly why she and her husband have continued to adopt. Rebecca Humenansky says it’s incredible to see foster children blossom in confidence and self-worth.

“They go from thinking they’re not much of anything to believing they’re worthy of a life that’s valuable and worth living.”

Rebecca Humenansky says if you’ve considered adoption yourself, you’re already 90% of the way there.

“If your heart is already tuned to foster care, you should pursue it. They’re not looking for perfect people in perfect situations to raise perfect children. They’re looking for people who have a heart to love someone else’s child for whatever time that is,” said Rebecca Humenansky.

For more information on adoption, visit cdhs.colorado.gov/our-services/child-and-family-services/adoption.

