Community Reparations Commission works on list of immediate actions

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The group met Monday night in downtown Asheville. Its goal is to come up with how reparations will look in Asheville and Buncombe County. For example, that may be vouchers for housing or investing in a few neighborhoods.

But the group is also coming up with what can be done now.

Group chairman Dwight Mullen said he’s hearing passionate voices about immediate, short- and long-term goals.

“What I heard at the end of the meeting was almost an impatience to get going and to do even more than what they have been doing,” Mullen said. “I like the noise at the end of the meeting. People were talking to each other. That a sign of a good thing.”

The group hopes to send a list of immediate recommendations to the city and county after its next meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

