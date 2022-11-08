2 Clear Creek ISD students charged for social media threats about holding class during Astros parade.

By Brooke Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The entire city is excited to celebrate the Astros World Series victory with a giant downtown parade, prompting some schools to grant a day off to students and staff. But for others, the idea of staying in class brought on dangerous decisions, and even criminal charges.

While Houston ISD, Aldine ISD and Fort Bend ISD were among the first districts to announce school wouldn’t be in session, some districts opted to keep students in class. Unfortunately, the desire to have the day off seems to have gone too far.

Clear Creek ISD officials said the district received social media threats for staying open. There is extra security on campus, and law enforcement is investigating, leading to the arrest of two students.

The students, whose names and ages have not been publicly released, have been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. They are students at Clear Lake Intermediate and Seabrook Intermediate student.

No further details have been released on the specific nature or target of the threats. Both students are in custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.