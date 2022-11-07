Teen missing since June reunited with family, deputies say

By Jamarlo Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A Carroll County teen missing since June has been reunited with her family, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones, was last seen on June 14 at her residence on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton.

“Jones’ disappearance continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” a news release stated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Jones including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, and local law enforcement.

A reward was being offered for Jones’ safe return, but authorities have not said if that reward will be claimed by anyone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.