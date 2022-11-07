Rain floods dog rescue, soggy volunteers dig trench to divert deluge

By Jeffrey Lindblom

Click here for updates on this story

SILVERTON Oregon (KPTV) — A Silverton dog rescue woke up to flooding kennels on Sunday morning after a weekend of pouring rain.

Tammy Lalack, the founder of Woods Creek Rescue, said she hasn’t seen anything like it in the nine years she’s been there.

“It was pouring down and it was kind of like a creek was running through,” Lalack said. “It kind of brought along some anxiety for me because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. What am I going to do?”

She started by calling someone who helps at the rescue, who had been planning to sleep in.

“I said, ‘Can you help me? I don’t know what to do!”

She sent him the video of all the flooding, which did the trick.

Lalack laughed. He’d told her “I’ll be right over.”

Some other folks brought over sandbags to try and help as they dug a couple-hundred-foot trench around the yard and did their best to make the dogs comfortable.

Through it all, she was wading through the flooding water, with the smaller of the 15 dogs at the Rescue, to find them dry spots “to go potty. Giving them that security. Letting them know it’s alright to go out and get a little wet.”

Lalack said dealing with the elements seems to just come with the territory.

“I battle [the elements] every year for them out here.” For them, meaning the dogs she’s surrounded in. Who she says she loves very much and would do anything for.

“Yes,” she said. “Anything for them.”

She calls animals her passion, “giving them a chance in life and finding that forever home.”

Lalack is hoping to install some sort of drain to make sure things like this don’t happen again in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.