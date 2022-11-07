Officers fire at suspect in Portland near elementary school, suspect in custody

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Portland Police took a man into custody after officers fired shots in Southeast Portland Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a man setting a car on fire on Southeast 83rd Avenue near Harrison Park elementary school. According to police, officers arrived and made contact with the suspect when they got into an altercation. Officers fired shots and the suspect fled.

Law enforcement quickly blocked off the streets in the area.

Dozens of units responded to the scene. The elementary school went on lockdown and parents received an automated phone call notification. Police reassured parents that the school is not involved but the incident is close enough to the school that the doors have been locked as a precaution.

The nearby Portland Community College campus also went into lockdown. FOX 12′s Debra Gil reported that a message over loudspeakers said “active threat,” and “stay inside.”

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police did not confirm if the injury was a gunshot wound. No schools or school properties were involved, and lockdowns have since been lifted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.