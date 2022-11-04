Officers search for deaf teen who cannot speak

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — 10:50 a.m. update:

Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen.

Police say he is missing from 1433 Cleveland Street, which is the Grace Church apartments.

The time frame would be 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday morning.

“He left willingly and we don’t think he is in any immediate danger,” police said in a news release. “He is a runaway at this time but we are still asking for help in locating him.”

Original story below:

Officers are searching for a missing teen in Greenville who is deaf and cannot speak.

Police say the 16-year-old was last seen by his parents at about 6 a.m. on Friday at Grace Church apartments on Cleveland Street.

He was supposed to get on the bus to go to J.L. Mann High School but did not, officers say.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police say they believe he was spotted around 8:15 a.m. on a bicycle near Hillcrest High School.

The teen’s name is Niyo Elisa.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

