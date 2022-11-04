6-year-old recovering after losing both feet in mower accident

By Sheldon Ingram

HARRISON CITY, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Six-year-old Liam Lavelle is now home with his parents after spending three months in the hospital.

This follows a horrific accident July 30, as he rode with his father on the family’s zero-turn mower. Liam lost both feet after the blades were activated accidentally, as he attempted to get off the machine; both were amputated.

He required 19 surgeries during his three-month stay in the hospital, to clean out bone debris, conduct skin graphs and protect the wounds from infection.

“His resilience, his resilience has gotten me through, and it shocked me completely,” said Liam’s mother, Jenna Gardowsky. “It’s amazing.”

Another amazing event during the difficult time is the support from the Harrison City community and well-wishers from around the country who sent everything, from cards and food, to financial donations.

Within days of the accident, more than $100,000 was donated to a GoFundMe account. “The community support has been overwhelming, and we are just so thankful,” says Liam’s father Zach Lavelle, who is also a lieutenant with the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Dept.

Garbowsky said she cannot express enough gratitude.

“I just want to say thank you so much to our community. It means so much to our family. Support has been amazing and we are beyond grateful,” she said.

Liam’s family says $160,000 has been donated, which has been placed in a special needs trust fund in Liam’s name to cover existing and future medical costs.

