St. Charles County police find dozens of sex offenders in violation on Halloween

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — On Halloween night, a multi-jurisdictional unit spread out across St. Charles to ensure sex offenders were in compliance with state law which requires them to have no contact with children on the holiday.

“It’s important to protect the kids. We want to make sure we track these people and keep them in compliance,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said.

The state law requires registered sex offenders to remain inside their residence from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. unless for employment. It requires them to keep their outside lights off and post a sign on the door stating “no candy or treats at this residence.”

Of the 160 compliance checks, 25 were found to be in violation. They were issued citations, and Chief Frisz says they are applying for charges with the prosecutor’s office.

